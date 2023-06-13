Ag community helps raise $30K for the Conley family

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been more than three weeks since Scott County Sheriffs Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The community continues to find ways to help the family. On Tuesday, the agriculture community came together to help.

“Most sheriffs around the state are involved in some type of agriculture or their families have been, like my family has been. And it touches my heart to come in here today to see all the warmth, just people willing to pour their money out of their pockets to help this family,” says Jerry Wagner, the Executive Director for the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association.

Bluegrass Stockyards in Lexington, along with law enforcement agencies, came together for the “Cattlemen for Caleb Conley” fundraiser, raising tens of thousands of dollars for Conley’s widow and children.

Organizers auctioned off a steer during the rollover sale, which meant the steer could be bought and sold multiple times to help increase the donated funds.

In total, the sale raised around $30,000 for the Conleys. The meat from the steer will be processed and also go to the family.

T-shirts were sold during the event for $20 each.

“Agriculture has always been quick to help a neighbor. This one is obviously special, and law enforcement, near and dear to our hearts. Officer Conley was part of the private security detail that helped us back in April and got to know him then,” says Jim Akers, the Chief Operating Officer for Bluegrass Stockyards.

The Conley family attended the fundraiser. Conley’s widow Rachel thanked the crowd for their giving and says she didn’t expect to see so much support. She says it’s because of the community they’re able to survive financially.

Organizers say the law enforcement community is also supportive of the Ag industry and this was a small way they could give back.

“It’s heart-warming. The need is certainly there with small kids. And we hope that what the community is doing- it’s certainly not just us, there are many others helping as well- that it gives that young family an opportunity to move forward and face the challenges that they’re going to face without him. We’re just glad to be a part of trying to help do that,” says Jim Akers, the Chief Operating Officer for Bluegrass Stockyards.

Akers says Bluegrass Stockyards and farmers are thinking about making this kind of sale an annual tradition to help raise more money for fallen officer’s families and organizations that support them.

“It’s an unbelievable amount of money and it is so generous of the people in the community that continues to give, continue to try to make a difference in these folks lives and continue to help them heal and help them grow. So the amount of money is fantastic and we certainly do appreciate it,” says Akers.