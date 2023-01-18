AG Cameron announces initiative to combat human trafficking in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron at a press conference on Wednesday announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in Kentucky.

The Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution (TAPP) launched the H.O.P.E. Initiative, aimed at pushing back against human trafficking by pulling together communities and landlords to identify and stop illicit massage businesses (IMBs).

IMBs hide as licensed, reputable massage businesses, but instead exploit vulnerable men and women.

“According to the latest data from The Network, over the last four years, Kentucky has experienced a seventy-one percent growth rate in illicit massage businesses. We know that human trafficking is happening in our communities, and the H.O.P.E. Initiative has the potential to be a real game changer in our fight against it,” Cameron said.

Since launching, TAPP has contacted landlords in Bullit, Fayette, Hardin and Laurel counties to notify them of suspected human trafficking happening on their properties.

In addition, TAPP has partnered with anti-human trafficking organizations to provide training on how to recognize and report businesses that may be aiding human trafficking.

If you suspect human trafficking is occurring in your community, report it to local law enforcement. Landlords who have been contacted by the Attorney General’s Office about suspected human trafficking can contact TAPP at 1-833-991-4673.