After trailing at half, EKU takes lead late, downs Pikeville

EKU finally gets lead with less than five minutes left

RICHMOND, Ky. EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team beat the University of Pikeville, 56-49, on Saturday at McBrayer Arena.

Brie Crittendon’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter gave the Colonels their first lead, 42-41. Alexis Reed hit a three for Pikeville at the other end to swing the lead back to the Bears, 44-42.

From that point, the Colonels went on a 9-0 run to take control of the game. It started with another 3-pointer from Crittendon, this time from the right wing. Her two 3-pointers midway through the fourth were the only treys of the game for Eastern Kentucky. A jumper from Alice Recanati with 1:44 left in the game capped the run and gave the home team a 51-44 lead.

Pikeville scored just five points the rest of the way while EKU hit on 5-of-6 at the free throw line to secure the victory.

Bria Bass finished with a game-best 14 points. Bridgid Fox added 10 points.

Sierra Feltner led Pikeville with 12 points.

EKU shot 33 percent from the field for the game and 13 percent (2-for-15) from 3-point range. UPike hit on 33 percent from the field. The Bears had 22 turnovers compared to 12 for Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels will take to the road for a game at Appalachian State on Tuesday. Tip-off in Boone, North Carolina is scheduled for 1 p.m.