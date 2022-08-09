After serving Lexington for 14 years, Sav’s restaurant closing its doors

Sav's Chill Wagon will continue operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A staple in Lexington, Sav’s West African restaurant, is closing its doors near the end of this month, citing the “ever-changing, new world” we’re living in.

“Hello, Lexington. Sav’s here. I’ve got big news. We are closing Sav’s restaurant,” Sav said in a video posted to the SAV’s Facebook account Monday.

“This month, the 27th, this will be our last day,” Sav continued, “It’s been great; 14 years in business with this great community. We’re really, really thankful and I know it will be sad but sometimes that’s reality. We’ve been trying so hard to keep up with the ever-changing, new world we are living.”

He added the Sav’s Chill ice cream, Sav’s Piment and Sav’s Vinaigrette will continue through local retailers and the Sav’s Chill Wagon.

Sav grew up in Guinea and met his wife, Rachel, while she was serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Guinea. They moved to Lexington, Rachel’s home, where he “made his dream come true” by opening his first restaurant on South Limestone in 2008, according to the Sav’s website.