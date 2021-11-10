After rising for several days, state’s COVID positivity rate dips

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After climbing for a few days, the state’s COVID positivity rate dropped Wednesday as the number of new cases continued to slowly fall.

According to the state’s Wednesday COVID report (here), the state announced 1,973 new COVID cases and a 5.37% positivity rate, which is down from 5.7% Tuesday and 5.44% Monday.

Of the new cases, 606 were in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded 757,016 COVID cases since the outbreak began.

The state also reported 42 more deaths, including a 29 year old. The deaths raised the state’s total to 10,104.

Other key numbers are down from two weeks ago, but many hospitals continue to report capacity strains and stress on staffing.

According to the daily report, 688 people are hospitalized with COVID-related causes, almost unchanged from rates this week. ICU admittances were at 175, down from 196 Monday. A total of 112 people are on a ventilator, down from 121 Monday.

The state’s total hospital inpatient bed use is at 67.1%but a small percentage of that is for COVID cases, according to the Wednesday report. The number of ICU beds in use is at 87.7%but in all but one of the state’s 10 regions, the ICU capacity for COVID cases is below 20%. And 30.2% of the state’s ventilator capacity is in use with less than 10% of the capacity dedicated to COVID in nine of the state’s 10 medical regions.