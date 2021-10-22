Ribbon-cutting signals city’s latest affordable housing effort

A new affordable housing development in Lexington signals an effort to meet needs of all residents.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Mayor Linda Gorton joined the staff at the oasis at Kearney Creek to dedicate new development on Meadowsweet Lane.

While many cities are trying to attract high-income residents, city leaders say the goal is to meet the needs of all residents, especially senior adults.

“This area has been growing. This is an area of need, not only physically but in the entire area of Lexington. Affordable housing for seniors, there’s at least 6000 seniors who are in need of affordable housing so we’re working to meet that need.”- says Holly Wiedemann, president and founder of AU Associates, The developer of the project.

The new development includes 72 one-bedroom, and 24 two-bedroom units. The apartments also include a courtyard, dog run, gazebo, community room, telehealth area, fitness center and a home theater.