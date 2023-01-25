AEW to make Kentucky debut in Lexington on Wednesday

AEW Dynamite kicks off at 7PM at Rupp Arena in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will make its Kentucky debut on Wednesday, January 25th, when the wrestling promotion takes over Rupp Arena for AEW Dynamite — which will air live on TBS — and a taping of AEW Rampage, which airs on Friday night.

The event begins at 7 PM with Dynamite beginning at 8 PM.

Scheduled matches include Darby Allin defending his TNT Championship against House of Black’s Buddy Matthews in the main event, a triple threat match between Toni Storm, Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker, as well as Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara taking on Ricky Starks and Action Andretti. Other wrestlers slated to perform are Bryan Danielson, Jungle Boy, Hook and The Acclaimed.

Tickets are still available starting at $29 and can be purchased online at AEWTIX.com.