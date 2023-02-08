Advocates urge lawmakers to make children a priority in Ky. on advocacy day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s Children’s Advocacy Day and hundreds of youth advocates from across the state gathered in Frankfort for the first in-person rally since 2020.

Organizers say their goal is to urge elected leaders to support the “blueprint for Kentucky’s children” — described as a unified agenda to make children a priority.

“Advocates are pushing for several state policies including improving housing stability for families, closing gaps in child abuse and neglect reporting, ensuring unemployment insurance for survivors of domestic violence, curbing youth vaping and more,” said Tamara Vest, policy analyst with Kentucky Youth Advocates.

In addition to the rally, advocates and youth are meeting with lawmakers and other elected officials throughout the week.