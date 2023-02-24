Advancing bill lets parents challenge instructional material

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Senate has passed a measure giving parents a pathway to challenge school instructional materials they consider unfit for children.

The bill aims to ensure the right for parents to respond to books and other materials containing sexual content. It’s among several bills being considered that would boost parental input over school policies.

The measure advancing Thursday would require school districts to create a process to challenge instructional materials that parents deem “harmful” to children.

The bill won Senate passage on a 29-4 vote, a few hours after it was reviewed in committee.

The proposal heads to the House.