Adult Education and Family Literacy Week kicks off

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Government and educational leaders joined together at the Capitol to announce Adult Education and Family Literacy Week and recognize the importance of education in the Commonwealth.

Deputy Secretary Brinly says more than 300,000 Kentuckians do not have a high school diploma and nearly 40% of jobs in the state require secondary education.

The Office of Adult Education and the Education and Labor Cabinet are partnering with KCC Manufacturing to provide educational opportunities to those who need them most.

Over 2,600 Kentuckians got their GEDs this fiscal year; the fourth-highest year in the Commonwealth.

KCC Manufacturing and Team Kentucky are working together to ensure funding through legislation and provide educational support to give Kentuckians the opportunities they deserve.