“Adopt a Single Mom” toy drive initiative aims to help single mothers for Christmas

Carla Matamoro says their big event will be this Sunday December 18th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Adopt a Single Mom for Christmas is an initiative Carla Matamoro started in 2005, to help those who can often times end up forgotten.

“I moved to the U.S. to do ministry here, I pretty much started off with 42 families not knowing that I was going to continue this,” shared Matamoro.

She says being a single mother put things into perspective, knowing firsthand how hard it is to take care of everything and everyone, including yourself. Adding, this event giving toys to children, is a way for families to spend more time together.

“I’ve been through domestic violence, and sometimes you’re so caught up in your situation that, you know, the kids are neglected. I never did that with my kids, but I’ve seen it over the years just by working in social services, you know, the struggles that these moms have to go through. So I try to do my best to make them happy around that time,” she adds.

One of the big donors is Toys for Tots and another is Supermercado Aguascalientes.

The toy drive is still in need for donations, for one age group in particular.

“Whoever wants to help us if you want to adopt a family, we’re looking for toys or gifts around that age group for 12 to 16,” she says that’s the age its been harder to collect toys or things for.

She also has a message to other single mothers who may be too shy to ask for help.

“I’ve learned that when somebody blesses you, you return that blessing by receiving it. I want to encourage you, you could never make it on your own. You need support one way or the other,” said Matamoro.

If you’d like to donate, help, volunteer or have questions, call Carla at (859) 433-1840, or email kathymatamoro36@yahoo.com

The big event is this Sunday December 18, it will be held at 1003 N. Limestone.

For more information of the program or the ministries, click here.