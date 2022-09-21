Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition.

This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.

The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each age group will earn a $100 gift card, and second and third-place winners earn a $50 gift card. First, second and third place winners in all age groups will have their artwork featured on social media and displayed in the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.

Last year, nearly 300 students submitted artwork to the program that has been held in Kentucky for over 20 years.

To enter, be sure your art is postmarked no later than Oct. 28. You can find the entry form and other information on the program’s website.