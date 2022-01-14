Additional counties added for tornado public, food assistance
Seven counties added for public assistance, two more for food assistance
In addition, two more counties have been added to the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) offering emergency food benefits to those affected by Dec. 10 Western Kentucky tornadoes.
Barren and Marion counties were approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Services on Jan. 12 to operate DSNAP, which provides short-term food help to individuals and families in counties that receive a federal disaster declaration.
DSNAP provides eligible individuals and households who do not currently receive regular SNAP food benefits help buying groceries because of lost income or damages following a disaster.
With the addition, DSNAP will be available to Kentuckians living or working in Barren and Marion counties who were affected by severe winter tornadoes and storms of Dec. 10. The application period for these two counties is Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 24. Applications will not be taken on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Applications can be made by phone through the dedicated DSNAP phone line at 833-371-8570, or in person at a Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) office:
- Barren County: 746D E. Main St., Glasgow
- Marion County: 634 W. Main St., Lebanon
These two counties are in addition to the 14 counties included when President Joe Biden declared a major disaster declaration on Dec.12, 2021, at Gov. Beshear’s request to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover.
Kentuckians living and working in the previously announced counties: Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren have a three-day extension for their DSNAP application deadline – the newly announced deadline is Saturday, Jan. 15. Find office addresses online at bit.ly/3pAcVvD. Graves County has a DSNAP application location separate from the DCBS county office: 1002 Medical Center Drive, Mayfield. Hopkins County has an additional location for DSNAP applicants: 23524 Dawson Springs Road, Dawson Springs.