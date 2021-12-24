Adams retiring as Frankfort Police Chief

Been in law enforcement since 1999

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police Chief Charles ‘Chuck’ Adams is retiring after 22 years in law enforcement and two years as chief.

“This has been a great community to serve over the last 22 and a half years. Thank you for all of the support for me and the officers of the Frankfort Police Department. Be Safe,” Chief Adams said this week in a social media post.

His retirement is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

He joined the police force in 1999 and was named chief in 2019.