Actress Angela Lansbury, star of ‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ dies at 96

(ABC NEWS) — British actress Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned seven decades and earned her an honorary Academy Award, has died.

Lansbury died Tuesday, according to her family. She was 96 years old.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the family said in a statement.

Lansbury, born in 1925, was the daughter of Irish actress Moyna Macgill and British politician Edgar Lansbury. Her paternal grandfather was George Lansbury, a founder of the United Kingdom’s Labour Party.

At age 9, Lansbury’s father died — a moment that she’s said in interviews shaped her life. The actress’ family then fled the U.K. in 1940 during World War II, moving to the United States where she began her acting career.

After signing to MGM in 1942, Lansbury’s first acting gig was “Gaslight” in 1944, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination. The actress went on to earn two other Oscar nods for roles in “The Picture of Dorian Gray” in 1945 and “The Manchurian Candidate” in 1962. Lansbury eventually was awarded an honorary trophy in 2013.