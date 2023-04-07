Active, retired Keeneland riders hold special jockey autograph signing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In the midst of all the Keeneland excitement, a special jockey autograph signing was held outside the walking ring Friday.

The event benefits the Permanently Disabled Jockey’s Fund, which provides around $1,000 per month to jockeys who have suffered on-track injuries.

That money is used to help about 60 former jockeys with bills and other needs.

Fans could meet active and retired Keeneland riders and Hall of Famers.

“There ain’t nothing like it. I’m just so blessed to be able to be here at Keeneland and it’s such a great event. The horse racing family, community, they’re really behind us fallen riders,” said PDJF ambassador Armando Rivera.

Since its founding, the fund has distributed more than $11 million to permanently disabled jockeys.