Activate Games hosts grand opening

The Lexington location opened at 10AM in Hamburg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It combines sports, gaming, and of course, fun.

Activate Games, which opened Friday in Lexington, is a physical arcade.

Here’s how it works: you bring your friends, set up your player profile on wristbands, and you have 60 minutes to play in eight different micro-arenas.

With each game, there are ten different levels of difficulty. It’s a way to combine something active and help with team building skills.

“We are open now so come see us! It’s active, it’s fun, its for a family or date night. come here, play our games, and come break a sweat with us,” said General Manager Blake Morris.

The first 200 people Friday were able to get a whole year of games free.