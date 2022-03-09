Accused transport van thief charged with assaulting deputies during arrest

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An East Bernstadt man finds himself in a lot of trouble after being accused of stealing a transport van and assaulting deputies during his arrest, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a call came in Monday of a transport van being stolen off Glenview Road, approximately two miles north of London.

Investigators say around 12:15 p.m., they found 25-year old Cody Marcum driving the stolen vehicle on Somerset Road, about three miles from where it had been taken.

During his arrest, Marcum began violently fighting, kicking and punching the deputies, according to investigators. One deputy suffered a leg injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say once subdued, Marcum was taken to jail in London on the following charges:

Four counts of assault third-degree – police officer is victim; theft by unlawful taking – auto – $10,000 or more but under $1 million; public intoxication – controlled substances; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot.