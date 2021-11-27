Accused house burglar arrested during traffic stop in Pulaski County

23-year old Anthony Schultheiss is also accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A convicted felon is accused of breaking-in to a home on Heartland Drive in Pulaski County on Friday and stealing a gun and cowboy boots, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a report of a burglary in progress at 12:11 p.m. and witnesses told them the burglar got into the passenger seat of a gray Nissan Altima and took off following the theft.

A short time later, Deputy Dave Campbell found a car on Ferry Road matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Deputy Campbell, along with Deputy Trent Massey, Deputy Dan Pevley and Lt. Cary York, stopped the suspect vehicle on Ferry Road.

Investigators say 23-year old Anthony Schultheiss was sitting in the passenger seat and it was discovered he was a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant against him for a parole violation.

Deputies say they searched the car and found a loaded pistol in the floorboard where Schultheiss had been sitting, which had been stolen from the home along with the stolen cowboy boots.

Schultheiss was arrested and charged with Burglary first-degree, Theft of a Firearm, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Mischief first-degree, according to investigators.

Schultheiss was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.