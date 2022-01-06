UPDATE: I-75 southbound described as ‘parking lot’ in areas

Some ramps being blocked to try to give salt trucks access

UPDATE POSTED 12:45 P.M. JAN. 6, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police and state road crews described I-75 southbound in the area of the I-64 junction as a “parking lot” at about 12:45 and police were trying to block some of the on ramps to allow salt trucks access to be able to salt the interstate and get traffic moving.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11 A.M. JAN. 6, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emergency responders are working numerous accidents across Fayette County and into Central and Eastern Kentucky as snow accumulates and roads turn icy and slick.

Several have occurred on I-75 northbound between the 99 and 104 mile markers, shutting down that stretch of the interstate.

Fortunately, law enforcement agencies have not reported serious injuries although some injuries have occurred.

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads.