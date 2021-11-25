Accident in Lexington leaves one man dead

One man is dead after a single-car crash Wednesday night.
WTVQ News Desk,

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – One man is dead after a single-car crash Wednesday night.

According to Lexington Police, just before midnight officers responded to Man O’ Wat Boulevard near Old Higbee Mill Road for a call about a pick-up truck that had left the road and rolled down the hill.

When police arrived a man who officers say had been thrown from the truck and died from his injuries.

His name has not been released and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Categories: Featured, Local News
Tags: , , , ,

Related