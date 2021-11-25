Accident in Lexington leaves one man dead

One man is dead after a single-car crash Wednesday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – One man is dead after a single-car crash Wednesday night.

According to Lexington Police, just before midnight officers responded to Man O’ Wat Boulevard near Old Higbee Mill Road for a call about a pick-up truck that had left the road and rolled down the hill.

When police arrived a man who officers say had been thrown from the truck and died from his injuries.

His name has not been released and the cause of the accident is under investigation.