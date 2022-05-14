Abortion rallies held in Berea, Lexington

In Berea, chants of "My body! My choice!" and "Keep your theology off my biology!" could be heard, with both men and women gathering outside the Berea City Hall advocating for abortion rights.

BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- Several communities in the commonwealth held abortion rallies Saturday, in protest of the leaked Supreme Court draft, which would overturn the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

“This is vital, this is absolutely vital,” said organizer Betty Sarafin.

The “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally is part of a national effort to defend the right to abortion access.

“So many people, so many women do not have access to good, prenatal care and all of that,” said rally organizer Barb Anspach. “And that’s not going to suddenly appear with the loss of Roe v Wade. So all these women who would have chosen to terminate, who maybe cant still find it someway or another are very much at greater risk.”

Sarafin says she’s surprised abortion rights still needs to be supported.

“Who thought Roe v Wade was, after 50 years, we thought we were safe,” said Sarafin. “I almost threw away my buttons and my signs.”

Organizers fear if the overturn becomes a reality, it would lead to something bigger.

“The government and the powers that be- who are trying to eliminate, eradicate Roe v Wade- will start chipping away other rights also. Abortion pills, birth control pills, other methods of birth control.”

That’s why they say they’ll keep fighting until the very end.