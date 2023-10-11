ABC 36 files open records request for autopsy results regarding Somerset body found in September

SOMERSET, Ky (WTVQ)- An ABC 36 update now on the case of a body that was found at a Somerset car lot last month.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s office identified the body as 39-year-old Kristina Baldridge, a mother of three originally from Indiana. She was identified a week after her body was found.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions that we are trying to get answers to. For example, we still aren’t sure of Baldridge’s cause of death, or how her body wound up at Tri-City Motors.

We decided to dig a little deeper Wednesday. Both the coroner’s office and Somerset police say they are still waiting on state medical examiner’s office autopsy and toxicology reports.

However, we reached out to the state medical examiner’s office. A communications official tells us that an autopsy has been performed. We have filed an open records request to get a copy of Baldridge’s autopsy and toxicology reports. We are still waiting.

Somerset police and the coroner responded to Tri-City Motors on September 12th for a body found at the car lot on Highway 27. The coroner identified Baldridge about a week later.

Of course, we will continue to follow developments and will keep you updated as we learn more.