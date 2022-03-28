‘ABBA The Concert’ coming to Lexington Opera House in June

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – ‘ABBA The Concert’ is coming to the Lexington Opera House for one show only on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

The popular tribute show to one of the greatest pop phenomena of all time encourages concert-goers to dance and sing-a-long.

For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or call the Central Bank Center Ticket Office, (859) 233-3535.

For more information, visit www.lexingtonoperahouse.com.