Abandoned house nearly destroyed in early morning fire

The blaze happened at an abandoned house on Squires Alley near Maple Street

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – An abandoned house on Squires Alley near Maple Street in Richmond is nearly destroyed after an early morning fire.

According to the City of Richmond Fire Department, a call came in around 6 A.M. Thursday morning about a 2-story house fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department says all utilities, such as water and gas, were turned on inside the home, though the house is possibly abandoned.

According to the fire department, it’s unknown what started the blaze.

The fire department says no one was injured.