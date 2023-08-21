AAA data suggest more people are planning to travel this Labor Day weekend than last year

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Labor Day weekend is in two weeks, and AAA says more people are booking travel than the last Labor Day holiday.

That includes bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises.

According to AAA, domestic travel bookings for Labor Day weekend are up 4 percent. International bookings are up a whopping 44 percent.

The five most popular domestic destinations are Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York and Las Vegas.

For those going by car — gas prices are likely to be similar to Labor Day last year.

The current national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is about $3.86

Last year on Labor Day it was $3.78.