A safe way to celebrate: trunk or treat

Locals host a trunk or treat for neighborhood kids.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester locals are doing everything they can to give kids in the area safe holiday celebrations. For the second year in a row, community members have come together to put on a neighborhood trunk or treat.

The trunk or treat is both drive through and walk through and every kid can leave with a bag full of candy and a pumpkin. Volunteers say the weather played a big part in having a smaller turnout this year, but that won’t stop them from continuing to hold safe holiday events for the kids in the future.

“That’s what makes it special and because we don’t have a lot in Winchester to do for our children so these are the things we have to do so that they can have a childhood and memories to look forward to,” says Deatra Newall, a trunk or treat volunteer.