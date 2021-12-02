A pair of double-doubles power Morehead State past Georgia Southern

11th consecutive home win dating back to last December

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU ATHLETICS) – A pair of double-doubles and a near-miss on a third double-double, coupled with a 22-5 scoring furry over an eight-minute span in the second half, sparked Morehead State men’s basketball to a 59-51 home win over Georgia Southern Wednesday night at Johnson Arena.

The Eagles, who beat their second Sun Belt Conference foe in the last three games, improved to 5-3 and won their 11th consecutive home game since last December.

Second-year forward Johni Broome helped fuel the scoring push by scoring 10 straight points in the final half, part of a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double and his fourth DD of the year and 16th of his two-year career. The Ohio Valley Conference leader in blocked shots also smacked away six GSU shot attempts.

Junior guard Skyelar Potter started the pull away for the Eagles with a pair of three-pointers 25 seconds apart with 12 minutes to play and drained four total triples on the night to score a team-high 16 points while grabbing 11 rebound as well. Potter’s double-double was his second this year and sixth of the his career.

Third-year point guard Ta’Lon Cooper, who already has one point-assist double this winter, nearly did that again tonight with a game-high 10 helpers and nine points. He also had a trio of steals as the host Eagles forced 15 mistakes from the visiting Eagles.

Georgia Southern held a 35-34 advantage with 13:28 left to play before Potter connected on the back-to-back long distance shots at 12:08. Then Broome got going with five consecutive field goals, and the home team found itself leading 56-40 with 4:18 to play. During that run, GSU was 2-for-10 from the floor with five turnovers. The visitors did trim the MSU lead back down under double-digits to as low as eight but with only 17 seconds remaining.

Morehead State held Georgia Southern to 43 percent from the field, well below its 52 team efficiency for the year. The home Eagles also shot 43 percent (23-of-54) and hit nine three-pointers. MSU also out-rebounded GSU 37-27, against a team which had a plus-seven rebound margin entering the game.

To view the game box score, click here.