UPDATE: Lexington, Georgetown residents win big prizes in ‘The Nest’ raffle

Fund raiser replaces 'A Night at the Nest' which was postponed because of CVID concerns

UPDATE PSTED 8:15 P.M. MONDAY, NOV. 1, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two area residents were big winners Monday night as The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families held its drawing for raffle (click to watch) winners. WTVQ ABC 36 News anchor Erica Bivens helped do the honors.

The raffle was a partial substitute for the in-person “Night at the Nest” fund raiser which the agency cancelled in September because of COVID-19 concerns.

The big prize winners are:

— Ronda Sizemore, of Lexington, won the raffle trip to Hilton Head; — Corithia Kiser, of Georgetown, won the raffle trip to St. Lucia. The winners will be contacted by The Nest within 48 hours. The funds that come from the event are a main source of income for The Nest’s community programming.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED SEPT. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Concerns over COVID-19’s recent surge has resulted in the cancellation of The Nest’s upcoming fundraising event, “A Night for the Nest.”

The annual fundraising gala was scheduled for Sept. 25.

A statement released by the organization said, “The Nest is a safe place, which means we have a responsibility to consider the well-being of our staff, event patrons, event staff, volunteers, and community at large.”

The funds that come from the event are a main source of income for The Nest’s community programming.

Even though the in-person event has been cancelled, the public can still support The Nest through its online Getaway Raffle, its online silent auction starting on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. or through making a donation. The silent auction will run until Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m.

Those who purchased tickets to the event can visit The Nest’s website for more inforamtion and options moving forward.