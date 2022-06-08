A Lexington teen set to compete in the ‘Distinguished Young Women’ National Finals

Event will be held in two weeks in Mobile, Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington teen is set to compete in the ‘Distinguished Young Women’ national finals in two weeks.

McKenna Sun will be traveling to Mobile, Alabama on June 13 to participate in the finals of the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals that will be happening June 23, 24 and 25.

Sun is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

During their two week stay the 50 state representatives will take part in community activities and events along with many rehearsals for National Finals performances.

The National Finals competition, will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression.

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Sun will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self.