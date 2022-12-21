‘A lack of acceptance took a toll’: Kentucky senator confirms son’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky state senator says her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom “a lack of acceptance took a toll,” has died by suicide. He was 24.

Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her son Henry Berg-Brousseau “long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance.”

She said he died Friday.

The Louisville lawmaker said her son had just received a big promotion working for the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ rights.

She said the anti-trans messaging across the country weighed on him.

She called on people to “practice tolerance and grace” and “work on loving your neighbor.”