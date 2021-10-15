A good day at the races: Two students win $10,000 scholarships

Part of Scholarship Day at Keeneland, others win bog prizes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some students had a good day at the track Friday at Keeneland.

And that doesn’t even include any bets they might have placed.

Erica McKind from Kentucky State University and Kyle Hampton from the University of Louisville each won $10,000 scholarships provided by Lane’s End.

It was all part of College Scholarship Day at Keeneland as part of its ongoing Fall Meet.

A total of $40,000 in college scholarships were available to full-time college students who participate in the event either online or in person. Students who pre-register were eligible to win one of 10 $2,000 scholarships provided by Keeneland and the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association.

Students present at Keeneland can win one of two $10,000 scholarships provided by Lane’s End as well as one of 32 prize packages from local Lexington businesses.

Keeneland and Amplify Horse Racing, a nonprofit whose mission is to educate young people about careers in the Thoroughbred industry, gave students behind-the-scenes experiences in the Paddock, Winner’s Circle and outdoor boxes. Drake’s conducted a handicapping contest; first place is a $250 gift card. Ten students had a chance to win a $25 gift card.