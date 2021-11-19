A dog for Adelaide: Family raising money to help with service dog training

The McLain family is looking to raise $8,000 to help with costs to train a service dog in Seizure Alert Training, which costs the family about $17,000.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eight year old Adelaide McLain is described by her mom, Regina McLain, as outgoing and energetic. She loves animals.

Adelaide has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and struggles with verbalization. She uses a communication device to speak, which her family refers to as “her talker.” She has daily seizures. Her mom says she has about two seizures a day, but remembers she used to have more when her medications stopped working.

“It was actually right around COVID time, March of 2020. It was right before all of that hit. She’d had a couple of little seizures one morning before school and they just increased after that and now they’re daily. Right now, we’re trying another medication and she’s down to like, two a day, but she used to have five a day,” said McLain.

McLain also says Adelaide’s seizures have been so bad, she’s gone to the hospital.

“She’s had two massive seizures that have landed her in the ICU and being intubated. That’s extremely terrifying, especially if you’ve never witnessed a child having a seizure before, and maybe your own child starts having them, it’s very terrifying,” said McLain.

But there’s a way Adelaide and her family’s life can be made a little easier. A Seizure Alert Service Dog is specially trained to detect seizures and can alert family an episode is coming. McLain says right now, she and her husband, can’t sleep at night.

“It’s very difficult for us because we don’t know if she’s going to have a seizure overnight. We put her to bed and we’re wondering, like, is she okay in there? The dog would be in her room and the dog would be able to alert us if she was having a seizure,” said McLain.

Not only can a service dog help Adelaide and her parents feel more safe, 4 Paws For Ability service dog puppy raiser Peyton Schroeder says a service dog can help people with disabilities thrive emotionally and socially.

“A lot of times, it’s the first time in their life that they have ever felt remotely normal. It’s when they’re going out in public, to the zoo or to the playground and other kids, instead of staring and saying ‘oh, that’s the kid with the disabilities,’ it’s ‘oh, that’s the kid with the service dog. I want to be their friend, I want to get to know them,'” said Schroeder.

The McLain family is hoping to get Adelaide a service dog soon, so they’re raising money for the service dog’s extensive Seizure Alert Training, which, in total, costs about $40,000. The training will cost the family about $17,000. The McLain family’s fundraising goal is $8,000, and they’ve raised more than $3,500 in two weeks.

If you’d like to help the McLain family, click here, or make checks payable to 4 Paws for Ability and write on the check memo line, “Adelaide McLain.” Credit card donations can be made by phone by calling (937) 374-0385.

Mail checks to:

4 Paws For Ability

207 Dayton Ave.

Xenia, OH 45385