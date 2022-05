Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around on Monday will keep temperatures slightly below normal. High pressure will build in for Tuesday giving us more sunshine and warmer temperatures before more rain moves in on Wednesday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers mainly in our southeastern counties, highs around 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer, highs around 80

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, high in the lower 80s