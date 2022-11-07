98 children in Fayette County still in need of sponsoring for CASA Angel Tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The annual CASA Angel Tree lighting was held Monday morning in Lexington.

Decorated and adorned with envelopes, the Christmas tree at the McBrayer Law Firm in the Chase Bank building is lit every year and serves as a way to help children make sure they get a gift under the tree this holiday season.

Each envelope contains a wish list from a child.

CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the family court system.

Their work helps children get the services they need and to find a safe, permanent home, faster.

Every holiday season, people can pick an envelope of a child to “sponsor” by purchasing them gifts from their wish list.

Right now there are still 98 children in Fayette County in need of a sponsor.

If you’d like to sponsor a child, click here.

McBrayer has hosted the angel tree lighting for close to 20 years.