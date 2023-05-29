94-year-old among Kentucky School for the Deaf’s 2023 graduating class

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — 94-year-old Beulah Hester was awarded an honorary diploma during Kentucky School for the Deaf’s graduation ceremony last Friday, a feat around 70 years in the making.

Hester went to KSD from 1937-48 but left before her senior year to start a family. Despite not finishing her coursework, Hester remained committed to KSD and was employed by the school as a dorm houseparent for 30 years until she retired in 1990, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.

“It was the kids. It was the students. Everyone I loved was there,” she said.

She was one of four students to walk the stage this year as the campus celebrates its 200th anniversary.

“I’m very surprised at everything that’s happening with this,” she said. “Getting this diploma has been so important to me. I’ve just enjoyed it so much.”

She walked alongside Micah Tucker, Alex Frahler and Mulumba Asukulu.

All three graduating seniors said they plan to come back and contribute to KSD in some way, much like Hester did for decades, but they will miss their time as a student.