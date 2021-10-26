911 signs stolen along Perry County road, could delay first responders

Investigators say the signs were stolen along Lost Creek Road

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Someone stole the 911 signs along a road in Perry County that the sheriff says could delay first responders from getting to people in a life-or-death situation.

In a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the sheriff says the coroner’s office first reported the missing signs along Lost Creek Road.

The sheriff says it may have been done as a joke, but is no laughing matter because a first responder could miss a turn on the way to help someone in need, costing time when seconds count in life-or-death situations.

