911 calls released after inmate escape incident at Whitley County Detention Center

Incident reportedly happened April 29 around 10 p.m.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – New details have been released following an incident last month at the Whitley County Detention Center. Williamsburg police say inmates tried to escape from the jail April 29 around 10 p.m.

Several calls to 911 have now been released, giving people a chance to hear what it was like for witnesses inside the jail at the time.

One caller illustrates the frightening moments when it appears inmates were able to overcome officers at the jail.

Here’s a translated clip from that call:

Jailer: All, I need all (bleep) officers you can send here. Okay? Please hurry.

Dispatch: I’m trying to get them up there. Hold on just a second okay? Do you know how many?

Jailer: There’s two. Paul Brock is one of them. I dont know the other one. Please, I’m in the bathroom with the door locked.

Dispatch: You dont know the other one?

Jailer: No I don’t.

(inaudible)

Jailer: I’m not in the control, inmates came and threw me out of the control room.

Dispatch: I’ve got help coming, okay?

Jailer: Okay.

ABC36 reached out to the Whitley County jailer for more information. Meantime, on the night of the reported incident, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said the situation was “under control” and there was “no danger to the public.”

Williamsburg police also said at the time all inmates were accounted for and the incident is under investigation.