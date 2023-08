91-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 91-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Lexington on Thursday.

Leonie Dublow, of Paris, died after a crash on Muir Station Road near Wilson Lake Lane around 5 p.m. yesterday.

She was 91, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

The crash was ruled an accident.