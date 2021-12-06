90% of UK campus community vaccinated: Capilouto

Capilouto provides updates to campus community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Public Relations: – The University of Kentucky campus community — faculty, staff, students and others — have reached 90% vaccination against COVID, President Eli Capitlouto said Monday in a message to the campus.

Below is Capilouto’s email:

Campus community,

Look at what you have accomplished, working together.

As of late last week, our campus community hit the 90 percent mark for COVID-19 vaccinations. That’s 90 percent of our campus community either partially or fully vaccinated.

Yes, we have more work to do, as always. We should be gratified, but never satisfied, by our progress.

This milestone is an incredible testament to what we can do as a community. We are a community that cares about each other and the state we serve.

Thank you.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

Students: 87 percent

Faculty: 97 percent

Staff: 93 percent

UK campus: 89 percent

UK HealthCare: 93 percent

Some other important updates that I want to bring to your attention:

COVID-19 Boosters All fully vaccinated adults, 18 and older, living or working in Kentucky who are at least six months past their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or at least two months past their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to receive a booster. I encourage you to schedule one before the holidays if you are eligible. Learn more here.

Go to ukvaccine.org to sign up for an appointment. This sign-up process is the same one we used last academic year for our vaccine clinics.

Flu Shots

You still have time to get your flu shot before the holiday break. Experts expect that the flu will be particularly harsh this season. As such, and as our health care systems continue to respond to the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to receive your flu shot. You can learn more about locations where flu vaccines are available here.

Vaccines for Children Ages 5-17

Earlier this month, we opened the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-17, located at 245 Fountain Court. This clinic offers a child-friendly environment, supported by child life specialists, and operates Monday – Friday, 1-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Those interested in vaccinating their children should register at ukvaccine.org and look for the button for ages 5-17.

Biden Administration Requirements

There has been a flurry of court action recently regarding different provisions for vaccinations put in place by the Biden administration.

At this moment, federal stays are in place for provisions related to hospitals that receive payments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); specific requirements relative to workers who are on federal contracts; and large employers under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. We are monitoring those legal developments and will update you as this process continues.

I want to clarify, though, that regardless of the status of these different provisions, the policies at the university level with respect to vaccines remain in place. Vaccines are mandatory for most UK HealthCare employees, unless they have received an exemption. And our policy on campus — for employees and staff who come to campus — is to be vaccinated or test on a weekly basis.

Those policies remain in place. They are designed to keep us safe.

Thank you for all you are doing to keep our community healthy and well. I hope your Thanksgiving holiday was a time of renewal. I’m grateful for you.

Eli Capilouto

President