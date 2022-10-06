9 years later: Dad’s pay-it-forward to son at Cup of Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A coffee shop in Lexington has been trying to track down a customer after one of its pay-it-forward initiatives.

Nine years ago, a dad posted this note at A Cup of Commonwealth saying: “A hot chocolate for my son Liam who is due to be born on this very day.” It also says: “Remember: life is the great indulgence, live it up. Love dad.”

A Cup of Commonwealth has been trying to track down Liam, who would now be 9 years old, as well as his dad.

“For years we have been looking at it like, ‘oh my gosh, I can’t wait for this kid to come and get his hot chocolate.’ And this year we just thought about it on the day and we posted about it like ‘Can someone help find this kid?’ and we did end up finding him,” said Director of Communications Emma Bryant.

The coffee shop says it’s planning to host a reunion this weekend.

A Cup of Commonwealth has around 1,000 pay-it-forwards — among them, a cup for Jimmy Kimmel.