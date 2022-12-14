9 million people receive false student debt emails

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — If you got an email that said your student loan was forgiven, it’s an error.

The Department of Education mistakenly sent out about 9 million of those last month.

Thus far, no one has received debt forgiveness.

The Department of Education says its vendor sent the email with the inaccurate subject line.

But the body, confirming the department received an application, was correct.

President Joe Biden’s debt relief program is still blocked by the federal courts.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case in February with a decision expected in June.

Before the program was halted in November, the Department of Education received about 26 million applications.

16 million of them were approved for debt cancellation, but no relief has been sent out yet because of the lawsuits.