9 horses rescued from abuse, neglect in Kenton Co.

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nine horses were rescued in December from an abuse and neglect situation and their owner was arrested in January in Kenton County.

When Kenton County Animal Services executed a search warrant that was obtained after a tip, officers found nine horses that were severely underweight, standing in their own urine and feces with bedding in their stalls. The horses also needed teeth floating and hoof trimming.

An independent equine veterinarian was on site with KCAS at the time of the search, according to a Facebook post by KCAS. One horse has since died.

“The veterinarian was able to identify several major health concerns with these horses, including one that had stunted growth for its age,” said KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs. “Even now, we aren’t in the clear. One of the horses has perished due to the severity of their neglect and we continue to monitor the other horses.”

The owner was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals.

Six horses have been released to the shelter and KCAS is seeking placement for them. If you’re interested in adopting a horse, you can contact KCAS at 859-356-7400. The other horses are in protective custody while the case is still pending.

If you’d like to donate to their ongoing care, you can make donations at kentoncares.org. Cash and check donations can be mailed or dropped off at the shelter at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.