8th annual Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project Peace Walk set for Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 8th annual Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project Peace Walk is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. The Peace Walks began in 2014 in honor of Antonio Franklin Jr., whose life was cut short by a random act of gun violence in Duncan Park.

“The mission has not changed,” shared Ricardo Franklin, who serves as the Community Outreach Coordinator at the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff, which is a co-sponsor of the event. “Antonio Franklin, Jr., my brother, a son, someone’s friend, was tragically shot and killed in Duncan Park over 8 years ago in April 2014.”

Since Antonio’s death, each year, the Franklin family and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office invite the public to join in a peace walk. Then, in February 2020, Antonio’s mother Anita Franklin, a tireless advocate for her son who spoke out against gun violence, passed away.

“My mother Anita Franklin, set out to keep Tony’s spirit alive by holding a Peace Walk,” said Ricardo. “Little did she know it would turn into a (bi)annual special community event.”

Ricardo shared a post on social media about Saturday’s peace walk, writing in part, “What makes the Antonio Franklin Jr. Peace Walk unique this year is that it will be survivor lead! The family members and friends who have been affected by Gun Violence will help lead this walk. It’s imperative to understand the long-lasting effect that gun violence has and continues to have on our community and our everyday lives. What better voices would there be to do the job other than survivors themselves. Will you commit to helping end gun violence? It takes a community.”

This year’s walk will take place Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at Duncan Park located at 5th street & MLK Blvd.

Organizers say the event will feature a community-wide resource fair, interactive activities for kids like basketball, arts & crafts, a bounce house, face painting and more. Several speakers are scheduled including Ricardo Franklin, community leaders and members of We Are Survivors.

“I’m inviting you!” shared Ricardo.

There will be road closures in place for the walk which begins at Duncan Park and proceeds onto 5th Street to Elm Tree Lane, to 6th Street, Pemberton Street, back to 5th Street and ending at Duncan Park. Streets will be closed starting at approximately 2 p.m. and will reopen as the walk progresses.