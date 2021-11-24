Mustard Seed Hill Christmas one of region’s ‘must sees’

Exhibit lights up small town for the holidays

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beginning Saturday, Nov. 27, the former Millersburg Military Institute — reclaimed by Community Ventures and renamed Mustard Seed Hill — will once again become one central Kentucky’s must-visit holiday destination.

Located on the northern edge of Bourbon County just six minutes outside of Paris and 30 minutes from Lexington, the campus will feature two new light displays which join the eight original illuminated light displays spanning the three-acre grounds.

In addition to the lights which offer unlimited opportunities for creating phenomenal family photos — and memories — visitors will be able to view the Gingerbread House exhibit as well as complete their shopping at the 4,000-square-foot indoor Artisan’s Market featuring wares crafted by more than 60 local and regional artists, makers and craftspeople. While the campus will be open nightly for visitors to view the lights through Jan. 1, both the Market and Gingerbread Exhibit will be open Wednesday through Saturday nights from 5-9 p.m. and Sundays from 3-9 p.m. through December 23.

The Christmas Café and Holiday Tent offers a warm place to grab a bite to eat, while the new fire pit area provides a place to connect with friends and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. The Café will also be open Wednesday through Sunday through December 23.

“Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill highlights all of the renovations that have taken place at the old Millersburg Military Institute, as well as showcasing the town,” noted Shawn Burns, President of Operations at Mustard Seed Hill. “Not to mention providing the perfect place to make holiday memories with family and friends.”

Tickets for the event may be purchased online at https://www.mustardseedhill.events. Admission is $5 per person purchased in advance. A limited number of walk-up tickets are available for $10 per person. Children under 7 are free. Entrance to the Gingerbread House exhibit is an additional $5.