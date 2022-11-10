2 Estill County fires 100% contained; Lexington crew still assisting







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The eight-person fire crew dispatched from the Lexington Fire Department to Estill County to assist in battling the wildfires is still working — and did all through the night, too.

According to a Facebook post from the fire department, crews spent all Wednesday night putting out spot fires and protecting homes.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, the crew was moved to an area where the fire had jumped a fire line and was close to damaging a home. Thankfully, the crew was able to contain the fire and save the home.

“Our eight-person crew has been operating since noon yesterday, mostly without sleep,” the post said. “Please keep all the crews working to extinguish this wildfire in your thoughts.”

In the latest update from the Estill County Emergency Management Agency, both the Pitts and Chamberlain fires are 100 percent contained. Crews are working on putting out hot spots and you will still see smoke throughout the county, but the fire is finally contained.