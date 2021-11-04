Gun violence advocate suggests new tactic to help slow homicide rate

So far, the city's seen 32 homicides this year, all but one, were shootings.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Activists and members of law enforcement gathered in Lexington this morning to address gun violence with the community. So far, the city’s seen 32 homicides this year, all but one, were shootings. Attendees of Thursday’s forum like Corey Dunn believe there’s a more personal approach to make to help out the young kids involved in the gun violence of the city.

“The first time I ever saw someone get shot I was 13. First time I bought my pistol I was 14 years old because of game violence in my community it was the fear that caused me to get the gun,” explains Dunn who from a young age has been a victim of gun violence.

During the forum Dunn disclosed to ABC 36 News that in his lifetime, he had also been the one on the other side of the gun.

“If I know people want to kill me I’m going to want to be protected so I’m not going to give up the one thing that will keep me safe,” says Dunn.

Instead of changing ‘laws’ Dunn says addressing our youth directly is key to change. Lexington Chief of Police Chief Weathers is in agreement.

“We can’t just have a blanket program, for this whole city. We have to actually get out to talk to people and actually address those needs,” says Chief Weathers.

At 25, Dunn was arrested for trafficking cocaine, which resulted in him spending time in federal prison. While he says may not be the traditional role model, he says changing the ‘tactic’ could be the solution.

“We as a city should be working with the former felons, working with the people who have been there and done that. We should be working with the people who have overcome drug addiction, who grew up impoverished. Also, who know whats going on and can speak from a place of experience as well as give guidance and information,” explains Dunn.

He also believes this requires working with members of law enforcement and encouraging community members to lend a helping hand.

“If you’re good with working with young kids work with them..If you’re good with technology..Set up technology to help parents share information..Address the mental health components of why our children think its ok to shoot and kill each other,” says Dunn.

For Dunn, it’s about prevention, not necessarily policing that could end the killings.