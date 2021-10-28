The sight and sounds of the water is believed to add a peaceful touch to the cemetery and to family visitations.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time in nearly 10 years, a fountain inside the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens on Harrodsburg is following once again, thanks to an old friend of the original builder. Back in the 1980s, Mike Stephens, the son of Robert Stephens, completed the piece. After he passed away in 2012, the fountain went dormant and the cemetery couldn’t find anyone to restore it. Earlier this month, Greg O’Neal, a Lexington native, long time landscape contractor and a mentee of Stephens took on the project. O’Neal fixed the naturalistic water feature. And created an upper pool that flows into Stephens’ original creation. He says fixing the fountain brought back memories of Stephens who taught him all he knows about gathering and stacking rocks.

“I know he would probably come up and take my breath away with a big hug so I know he’s looking down and he’s really proud that I was able to get his creation going again,” says Greg O’Neal.

The cemetery General Manager, Phil Wilburn says it’s good to see the water flowing again. The sight and sounds of the water is believed to add a peaceful touch to the cemetery and to family visitations.

“I have a couple of families who will come to watch the water and the fish and they’re very happy to have. They remember when the waterfall was going years ago and it kind of brings back those memories for them,” says Wilburn.

O’Neal is hoping to continue adding to the project. When Mike Stephens was alive, he had built several ponds, much like the one that exists in the cemetery. If you happen to have one of those ponds, the Cemetery would appreciate any Lilly pad donations for the foundation.