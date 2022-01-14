$775,000 in beginning farmer loans approved in Mercer, Grayson

Aid bolsters beef and poultry farmers across the commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $775,000 for four agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

Beginning Farmer Loan Program (BFLP)

Four Beginning Farmer loans totaling $775,000 were approved. Loan recipients were in Mercer ($250,000) and three in Grayson ($135,000, $250,000, and $140,000). BFLP is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop, expand, or buy into a farming operation. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment, or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.