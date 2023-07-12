75-year-old man dies after piece of metal falls on him at Danville manufacturing plant

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An incident at a manufacturing plant in Danville killed a 75-year-old man while he was delivering metal Wednesday morning.

Edwin Hamilton, of Washington County, was delivering industrial metal to the Denyo Manufacturing Corporation plant in Danville around 10 a.m. when a piece fell on top of him while he was outside of his vehicle, ultimately killing him.

The 75-year-old’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy, according to the Boyle County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

No other information was released.